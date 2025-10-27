Armed robbers attack bank customer, injure police officer in Ibadan

Armed robbers in the early hours of Monday attacked a bank customer and robbed him of an unknown amount of money near the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, in Ibadan.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the robbers tracked and attacked the bank depositor, who was in a metallic grey Nissan Primera and forcefully robbed him of a substantial amount of money at around 8:00 a.m

“The Oyo State Police Command seeks to inform the public about a robbery that occurred on Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 8:00a.m., along Secretariat Road, Agodi.

“A bank depositor traveling in a metallic grey Nissan Primera with license plate number EPE 901 PS was tracked and forcibly robbed of a substantial, yet-to-be-ascertained amount of cash,” he said.

Osifeso said that an officer from the command sustained severe injuries during a confrontation with the robbers.

“Initial investigations indicate that an officer with the Oyo State Police Command sustained severe injuries during a confrontation that arose when his team on patrol engaged the suspects in a bid to thwart their further plans of causing chaos following the attack on the unsuspecting individual,” he said.

Osifeso said that there were no reported fatalities during the incident, and the injured officer was currently receiving immediate medical attention at a secure healthcare facility.

The command’s spokesman urged members of the public with useful information on the robbery to avail themselves of the nearest police station to provide intelligence that could aid in the prompt apprehension of the suspects.