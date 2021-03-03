Breaking: Akeredolu sacks political aides

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ondo Assembly approves 13 Special Advisers

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sacked all his political appointees. He equally appointed new aides. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde in Akure said the sack was with immediate effect.

The affected appointees include Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

Akeredolu thanked them for their selfless service and dedication to the service of the State.

The governor has also approved the appointment of Bola Alabi as the new Chief of Protocol and Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

Mr. Kunle Adebayo and two other committee members were asked to continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee.

Amongst other appointments approved by the governor are:​Dapo Aruwajoye – Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications)​, Ojo Oyewamide – Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), ​Miss. Tobilola Fademi – Senior Special Assistant (Media), ​Leke Akeredolu – Special Assistant (Media Relations), ​Mr. Olugbenga Asade – Special Assistant (Multi Media) and ​Mary Agidi – Special Assistant (Media)

The Governor urging them to discharge their duties effectively, with utmost responsibility deserving of their offices.

Ondo Assembly approves appointment of 13 Special Advisers. The Ondo State House of Assembly has given governor Akeredolu the nod to appoint thirteen Special Advisers for his second term in office.

This followed a letter of request to that effect written by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale

Members of the House at a parliamentary meeting according to the Director Information Services, Sehinde Fanokun observed that the request was in line with the constitutional rights of the governor.

They added that it would accelerate the machinery of government with a view to engendering prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

