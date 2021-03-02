Breaking: 50 arrested over alleged destruction of pipeline in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Over 50 persons have been arrested in connection with pipeline vandalism in Imo state.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Elisha Danjuma, disclosed this on Tuesday in Owerri, while commemorating the International civil Defence Day.

Danjuma said that the arrest of over fifty persons was part of it’s efforts to protect and sustain the economic environment of the state.

According to him, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, being member of the international Civil Defence Organization, ICDO, and a major stakeholders worldwide in civil protection management celebrates with the sole aim of raising awareness towards protecting the civil populace.

“The essence of clean environment by the leading the officers to cleaning the environment within and outside the state command’s headquarters saying that a preserved natural economy can only thrive in a clean environment which is a collective environment.”

However, the NSCDC, pointed out that, “The command in a bid to preserve the national economy has myriads of arrests to her credit to avert crime and criminality and oil pipeline vandalism.

“In the area of vandal, the state commandant stated that Imo command has arrested over 50 vandals since he came on board. He added that, “The civil defence day serves as a day that symbolizes, honour, prestige and signifies the importance of civil importance.”

