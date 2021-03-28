BKB takes humour-infused magical performances a notch higher

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi,

To some, magic is a conjuring trick or illusion performed to give the appearance of supernatural phenomena or powers, but to Ibukun Alawode known as BKB, magic is art, humour and friendship.

He was born and raised in Gbagada, Lagos. After completing high school, BKB began studying Insurance at the University of Lagos and simultaneously balancing his coursework with a steadily flourishing career powered by word-of-mouth marketing.

BKB bagged his degree from the prestigious University of Lagos and went on to take a masterclass with Bravo Penn and Peller (Las Vegas Show) to understand the art of magic.

Ever passionate about magic, he began performing for his peers in 2014 during his time as a student, using the university audience as a perfect spectacle for his humour-infused magical performances. He believes that anything can happen with magic; illusions are real and have since grown in his art.

BKB stated that when he was younger, he was a little more serious, partly because he was curious and trying to emulate the magicians he saw on TV.

“They tend to have a dark, mysterious element to their actions but after a while, I found my own voice and tune as a performer and moved toward a style that is much more light-hearted. This prompted me to interact with my audience in a laid-back way that allows those more comedic moments to happen.”

He concluded that magic is his buddy. He entertains himself when he performs magic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

