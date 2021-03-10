Basement Africa unveils reality TV show

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Basement Africa Productions limited has unveiled the much-anticipated Basement Reality TV show, which is aimed at discovering young talented actors.

The reality show which is tagged filmmakers edition was unveiled in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In a press briefing, the CEO of Basement Africa, Engr. Okiemute Onos stated that the show has been planned to detail with top professionals on board to deliver a world-class reality show that will birth a new era in the Nigerian movie industry.

He said with notable Nollywood celebrities as judges, the show promises to produce and showcase the best talents.

Celebrities like Sam Dede, Patience Ozokwor, Nosa Rex, David Ogbeni, Junior Pope are all lined up to take up their positions as judges in the 10 cities where auditions will take place.

“With a total prize package worth N25 million, participants will have to impress judges at these audition venues to qualify as housemates, where 30 successful contestants will slug it out in an intriguing, exciting and adventurous show down, for the grand prize.

“Auditions are set to take place at Wellington Hotel Warri, Ediz Wine Bar Port Harcourt, Luxury City Hotel Aba, Bongo Square International Conference Center Owerri, X-Fit Event Centre Awka, Ofuobi African Cultural Center Enugu, Hexagon Benin, Golden Tulip Hotel Ibadan, Grand Cubana Hotel Abuja and Vienna Hotel Asaba.

“The auditions kick off on March 26 in Wellington Hotel Warri. One winner will emerge after gathering the highest votes from viewers, who will be allowed to chose their winners by voting through several channels that will be created, including a short code.

“For six weeks, in a secluded mansion in 24 hours live show, which will air on Tstv and the basement App, fans will experience a world class show that will rebrand television experience in Nigeria and across Africa.

“He also stated that aspiring actors and actresses should jump on this golden opportunity to actualise their dreams of becoming Nollywood celebrities.

“He also called on multinationals, corporate bodies, and brands to use the massive attraction of the show to showcase their goods and services by buying into various advertising opportunities attached to the show.

“The show is open to every aspiring Nigerian actor/actresses above 18 years and must possess a Nigerian passport.

