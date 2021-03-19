Arewa Youths give Igboho  ultimatum to move Yoruba out of the North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that since Sunday Igboho has declared the Yoruba nation saying they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners, he should in the next 72 hours evacuate his people from the North or they will help him in doing so.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly issued on Friday, the youths described as unfortunate that Sunday Igboho would at a press conference, be quoted as saying enough is enough that the time for Yoruba nation is now and hey will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.

“This is despite the fact that the constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can live in any part of the country irrespective of his or her religious and tribal leaning,’ they said.

“The Arewa youth Assembly still affirms its position as a law-abiding civil youth organization, notwithstanding it will not fold its arm and watch innocent Nigerians been threatened by individuals who clearly have no regard and respect for the law.”

“As such will like to bring to the notice of Mr Igboho that since it is he who wants his people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him by asking Mr igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the southwest.”

“We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72hrs to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home,” they said.

They said Igboho has continuously threatened the lives and properties of Northerners residing in the southwest for no reason.

“We have kept quiet for the sake of peace and for the respect of the laws of our country. But as Mr Igboho rightly said, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, he either calls himself and his accomplices to order or force us to retaliate the best way we know how.”

“It is in the light of this recent event that we wish to call on the Northern elders, traditional rulers, and all security agencies to support us in accomplishing this task of evacuating the Yoruba/out of the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja, making it a very peaceful exercise devoid of loss of lives and destruction of properties or hijack by hoodlums to prevent the reoccurrence of the EndSARS protest,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

