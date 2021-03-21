APC will soon crash — Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Musa Na Annabi – Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will soon collapse as the party had lost focus and that the citizenry no longer had confidence in the party.

He added that was why he was not surprised by the decision of the state chapter of the APC to boycott the local government elections scheduled.

Tambuwal was speaking to the teaming supporters of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the flag off of the Eastern Senatorial Zone campaign at Gwadabawa town in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections scheduled to hold on March 27.

Tambuwal, however, noted that the APC-led government had failed to deliver or execute any meaningful development projects since its inception.

According to him, Nigerians would no longer support APC, and as such it would “collapse woefully and dissolved into other political parties”.

The governor used the occasion to appeal to the people of the state to support and cooperate with security agents in their quest to provide security in all areas of the state.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Usman Suleman Isa, stressed the need for the PDP to inaugurate a reconciliation committee to address the yearnings of the aggrieved members of the party.

Alhaji Usman insisted that the former state governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, should lead the reconciliation committee.

The commissioner noted that inaugurating the reconciliation committee is necessary and significant to enhance unity, tolerance and as well address grievances among followers and aggrieved party stakeholders in the state.

In his remarks, the PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, called on the eligible voters to come out enmass and vote the PDP candidates.

Goronyo also commended the state governor for providing level playing ground for aspirants to contest the forthcoming local government elections.

Highlights of the event includes the formal presentation of over 5,000 APC supporters who decamped to the PDP.

