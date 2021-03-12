AIB retracts earlier statement on Air Peace aircraft incident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria , AIB-N, has retracted its earlier statement on Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-BUQ, incident.

The Bureau, on Thursday said the punctured tyre incident involving Air Peace aircraft did not happen when the plane landed. It said the incident happened when the aircraft was taxing to the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The bureau, therefore said it is ceding the investigation to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, since it is not ” a serious incident”.

Revealing the initial findings of AIB yesterday, the bureau General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Tunji Oketunbi said : ” We refer to the occurrence involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, operated by Air Peace Ltd, which occurred at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday, March 8, 2021″

” Initial findings made by the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) following a download of the aircraft’s Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) revealed that the aircraft experienced a burst tyre during taxing.”

“As the occurence falls under the category of incident, AIB-N has therefore ceded the investigation to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Further enquiries on this occurence should be addressed to the NCAA forthwith,” he added.

The airline had maintained that the incident happened when the aircraft was taxing to the domestic wing of the airport to park and disembark passengers aboard the aircraft from Abuja.

Spokesman of Air Peace, Stanley Oliseh had in earlier statement explained that : “The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the domestic wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required,” the airline said.

The airline also said that it took exception to earlier reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, “as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved two km from the international wing to the domestic wing.”

