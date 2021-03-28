80 persons arrested, sentenced for violating sanitation law in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Eighty persons have been arrested during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise held last Saturday in Ondo State for breaking the sanitation law.

They were arrested at different parts of Akure, the state capital after contravening the restriction order on human and vehicular movement during the monthly exercise.

The suspects were thereafter charged to the state magistrate court, in Akure over the offence.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Lebi in her ruling found the accused persons guilty and committed some of them to community service for a week while some were fined.

Speaking after clean up exercise, the General Manager of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo confirmed the number of the suspects and the sanctions by the court.

Adeyemo said the state government would leave no stone unturned in its quest to regain its pride of place as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

She said that “here is a need to observe the monthly exercise so as to keep both the home and surroundings clean.

“Over 80 people were arrested and they were made to face the sanctions according to the law of the state.

“The state government is not taking the cleaninness and the health of the people with levity.”

Adeyemo expressed government’s zero tolerance to littering streets and roads with sachet, nylons, beverage cans, snacks wrappers among others.

She vowed that the state government would continue to deal with defaulters.

“It is now compulsory for all commercial drivers and vehicles owners to have waste bins in their vehicles so as to curb littering of streets and highways,” Adeyemo stressed.

The chairman however expressed satisfaction with the level of cleanliness of the state capital and its environs.

Adeyemo however urged the people of the state to make cleanliness their way of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria

