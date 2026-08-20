NSCDC arrests security guard over alleged burglary, theft in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old security guard in connection with an alleged burglary, housebreaking, and theft in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

SC Daniel Aidamenbor, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NSCDC Ondo State Command, who said this in a statement on Thursday in Akure, explained that the suspect was arrested three months after he allegedly fled the crime scene.

Aidamenbor explained that the suspect committed the offence at an apartment in Alagbaka, Akure, on May 16 but was arrested in Lagos State on Aug. 13.

He said the incident was reported when the complainant returned home and discovered that the apartment’s gate and main entrance doors were open, with the suspect nowhere to be found.

The NSCDC spokesperson said a review of the apartment’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage reportedly showed the suspect entering the residence and removing several items belonging to the complainant.

“Following a petition from the complainant, the command’s intelligence unit commenced an investigation and activated a coordinated tracking operation, which led operatives to Lagos State, where the suspect was subsequently apprehended.

“During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to gaining access to the apartment with a spare key and removing the valuables, which he later sold to raise money.

“Items allegedly stolen include a Samsung A30 mobile phone, Tecno Spark 40 mobile phone, laptop and accessories, Huawei tablet, cheque book, clothes, and other personal belongings.

“The suspect reportedly told investigators that he sold the phones and tablet at Olukayode Complex in Akure, while the laptop was sold at Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos,” he said.

Aidamenbor said the state Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, cautioned the public against engaging domestic security personnel without conducting proper background checks.

The PRO emphasized the importance of adequately profiling domestic staff and security guards, saying that proper screening was essential to preventing criminal activity by compromised personnel.

“The commandant also warned members of the public against purchasing stolen property, and urged buyers to desist from such acts or risk facing the full consequences of the law.

“The Ondo State Command reaffirms its commitment to fulfilling its mandate of protecting lives and property, and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state,” he said.