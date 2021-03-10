10 policemen wounded in Bauchi gov’s convoy accident

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 10 policemen of the Rapid Response Squad in Bauchi state governor’s convoy, Bala Mohammed, were involved in a road accident on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident happened while Gov. Mohammed was inspecting a 60- kilometers Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) which is currently being constructed by the state government.

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The NAN Correspondent who witnessed the accident, reports that the Toyota Hilux conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

However, no life was lost but all the police personnel involved in the accident had been taken to the Bununu general hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment. (NAN)

