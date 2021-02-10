Youths construct 3.7km road in Enugu community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Youths of Ogulogu Olo autonomous community in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State, through self-help effort, have embarked on the construction of a 3.7 kilometer road in the community to ameliorate the hardship their people go through on their dilapidated roads.

Flagging off the road construction, the chairman, Ezeagu Council area, Chief Marius Ani said that it was rare in communities across the state to see youths mobilize and undertake capital projects in a community for development.

Ani commended the youths of Ogulogu Olo community for the initiative, saying that the community remains one of the most peaceful autonomous communities in the council area.

According to the chairman, by the action of the youths, they have keyed into the developmental projects of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in opening rural roads.

Chief Ani assured that the council would assist in any little way depending on the availability of fund.

He noted that the mobilization of the youths of the community was an extra initiative for the development of the community in particular and the state in general.

He also praised individuals in the council who have been maintaining the road over the years to ensure it was not cut off by the devastating erosion in the area.

The chairman called on other communities in the council area to emulate the initiative of Ogulogu Olo autonomous community to champion developmental projects than waiting for government.

In his remarks, the youth coordinator Ogulogu Olo autonomous community, Chief Johnmary Anigolu said that the youths mobilized to site on construction of the 3.7 kilometer road as the community has never witnessed any government project.

