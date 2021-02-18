Yobe executive council approves N3.2bn for capital projects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Yobe Executive Council, Chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, on Wednesday approved N3.2 billion for the execution of various capital projects in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, announced this to newsmen after the council meeting in Damaturu.

“The State Executive Council also considered and approved the sum of N1.5 billion for the procurement and installation of aircraft rescue and fire fighting trucks, for which the training of personnel to effectively deploy and use that equipment and the installation of Low-Level Wind-Shear Alert System (LLWAS) at the Damaturu International Cargo Airport (DICA), is ongoing,” he said.

He noted that the Airport project had reached over 90 per cent completion level and would be handed over to the state in May.

“In addition to this approval, the council also ratified the sum of N744 million for the execution of additional works on the Gashu’a Modern Market project, a project that is about to be completed.

“Council also ratified the sum of N149 million for the procurement of 4 Toyota Camry and 2 Toyota Corolla vehicles which were allocated to the newly-appointed High Court judges and Khadis in the state.

“Also ratified by the council is approval for the sum of N273 million for the construction of 4.2-kilometre access road Phase I from Works Quarters to the New Housing Estate along Ibrahim Gaidam Crescent, Damaturu.

“Another sum of N524 million was ratified for the construction of 3.6-kilometre earth road linking New Bra-Bra Estate to Nyaya Estate and NEP Layout.

“The council also approved the construction of 4.6-kilometre concrete drain linking New Bra-Bra Estate to Nyaya and NEP Layout Phase II all within Damaturu metropolis.

“The total sum of money approved and ratified by the council at its meeting today stands at N3.2 billion.,” Bego said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: