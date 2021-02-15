WTO DG: PDP, Atiku salute Okonjo-Iweala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday congratulated Nigeria’s ex-Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala on her message as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described her emergence as “victory for competence, global due process and consensus needed to pilot the activities of the world trade body, especially at this critical period in the history of the world’s economy.”

“The PDP notes that the development has again brought honour to our nation,” the statement read in part, adding that it was proud of Okonjo-Iweala “as a product of the PDP administration, whose excellence as Nigeria’s minister of finance, under whom Nigeria achieved our debt relief and revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

The party also recalled Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s success as the Managing Director of the World Bank, where she displayed her capacity to effectively handle global economy’s issues.

“The PDP commends international stakeholders, including President Joe Biden-led United States government for the strong support given to Okonjo-Iweala, which points to the commitment of all stakeholders towards global consensus and economic recovery.

“The PDP restates its charge to the new WTO Director-General to redouble her effort in bringing to bear her wealth of experience and competence to the world body,” the party further noted.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as Director of the World Trade Organization, WTO, following weeks uncertainty in the last days of United States of America former President, Donald Trump.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, Monday, went down memory lane to recall the ingenuity of the former World Bank appointee, noting that her elevation into the enviable seat of WTO DG would make the world more prosperous.

He said: “She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height.

“Dr. (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is a woman I know very well, because we worked at close quarters between 2003 and 2007, when she served in our administration in various capacities, most notably as Finance Minister.

“It is not hyperbole when I say that no one could be more qualified for the job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation than her, and I congratulate her for her success at being the first female and African DG of the WTO.

“As the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID19, the planet needs a steady hand at the wheel, to drive global trade, and rebuild from the devastation wrought by the virus. We would not need someone who thinks they can pull this off. We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.

“Ngozi, Africa and Nigeria are proud of you and my family and I are full of joy at your victory. Go to Geneva and make us proud, as we know you will.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless your tenure.”

