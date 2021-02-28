We’ll turn Plateau state into epicenter of modern development – EEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A leading construction firm, Eighteenth Engineering Company International Limited, EEC, has assured the state government and people of Plateau State on its preparedness to deploy modern technology in the execution of projects in a bid to make the state an epicenter of modern development.

The company has recently handled construction of quality roads network and bridges, including the famous Jibam Bridge, Mangu Halle- Bisichi road, Jos-Mazah-Angware roads for government in the state.

Speaking via a statement issued in Abuja, Managing Director of EEC, Qin weiguo, disclosed that the government also awarded to it contract for the rehabilitation of ongoing Longvel-Yelwa-Mato road in Shendam Local Government Area, adding that the development of the North Central state remains a priority of the construction firm.

According to Weiguo, ”EEC is not only a household name, it is a robust and formidable construction company with its head office in Abuja, Nigeria, delivering holistic services covering the planning design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings.

“We are experts in our field with the comprehensive and country-specific knowhow, robust resources and skills to ensure quality results, on time and within budgetary allocation, no matter the project scope or challenge.

“EEC has over the years built reputation in the field of engineering with specialization in construction of projects in the areas of railway, road, bridge, public and municipal construction, water conservancy and power infrastructure, airport and harbour construction and industrial and as well as civil buildings.

“EEC has continued to make indelible mark on the threshold of Plateau, its foot print in area of road and bridge construction in Plateau State is outstanding; the company has prided itself through Integrity, innovation and quality work delivery.

“Utilizing in-house expertise, teams and facilities, we adhere to the highest standards for quality assurance and safety as our experience and resources ensure project success.

“To maintain excellence in construction, we stay at forefront of the construction space and continuously building on our robust experience and strong technical expertise through developmental innovation that guarantee long-term value for our stakeholders.

“We boast of a diverse portfolio comprising extensive modern fleet of construction equipment for solid roads, bridges, airport runways and other infrastructural development carried out by a team of highly trained and professional staff.”

He recalled that, ”Since 2006 when EEC entered the construction market of Plateau State, it has constructed quality roads and bridges, such as the famous Jibam Bridge, Mangu Halle- Bisichi Road, Jos-Mazah-Angware road.

“EEC has indeed made outstanding and landmark contributions to the infrastructure development of Plateau State, as well as promoting the economic development through employment opportunities and providing durable roads.

“EEC is one of the reputable and leading construction companies under the supervision of Plateau State Ministry of Works. The breadth and depth of our expertise is bolstered by our highly experienced staff and our commitment to implementing innovative solutions towards construction challenges.

“Because of our fast pace of work, reliability, efficiency and quality service delivery, the Plateau State government in its wisdom awarded to EEC the contracts for the rehabilitation of ongoing Longvel-Yelwa-Mato road in Shendam Local Government Area, which is ongoing.

“The Company ensures professional design and value engineering solutions for the greater success and long-term performance of construction project.

“We have to our advantage, an unmatched combination of knowledge, skill, experience and customer commitment coupled with sound financial backing which elevates us as number one partners to Plateau State government,” he added.

A quick check on work related activities of the company reveals that the firms is not in any way compromising on safety procedures particularly the social distance measures of curbing spread of COVID-19 pandemic as recommended by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

