By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There seems not to be an end to the communal clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu as the two communities have refused to sheath their swords.

Despite the imposition of 24-hour curfew imposed on the two communities and its environs, houses were still burnt early hours on Monday as soldiers were said to have left the town after the state police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode left the towns Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the curfew imposed on the towns were effective at majorly on the roads accessible to security operatives while there are issues of attacks on the inner parts of the communities

According to Olurin of Erin-Osun, Chief Olawuyi Adeleke, the Ilobus have been threatening to set a bank and an higher institution in the community on fire.

“The area in dispute is called Apata Gboore area. They started the killings. They killed a native of our town who was a commercial driver and burn him inside his bus in Ilobu. Their actions caused the crisis. They damaged cars and other properties. As at today, (Monday) they we have recorded four casualties.

“There is a little peace this morning in the area. They brought police and soldiers. They are even threatening to burn a new generation bank sited in our community. They have burn a lot of houses and planning to burn our palace.

“We are not leaving the land for anybody, government have gazette the land that it is our own. I appeal to those that are still holding weapon to drop it and embrace peace”, he said.

However, the Jagun of Ilobu, who is also the Legal Adviser to Ilobu descendants Union, Chief Goke Ogunsola said the Erin-Osun residents started the crisis.

He said three Ilobu indigenes have been killed while one person is critically ill at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo. While he added that over one hundred houses were also destroyed in the community.

“On Saturday, 6th February, 2021 around 1:30PM, Erin Osun people mobilise gunmen to the land and destroyed about 100 houses belonging to Ilobu people. Our people who are returning from Aro and Ara village were shot, they have been admitted to UNIOSUN Teaching hospital. Three of them are dead one of them is in critical condition. That was how it escalated. They mobiles to Aro junction and they were shooting our people. So our people used everything at their disposal to defend themselves.

“Everything is calm now, we do not start the crisis, it is Erin that always start the crisis, but if they do not start it, we won’t react”, he said.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said the police has intensified patrol of the areas but said it only a dead body was found in the communities.

