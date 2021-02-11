United Nigeria Airlines begins inaugural flight on Lagos, Enugu, Abuja routes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

United Nigeria Airlines will commence inaugural flight from Lagos through Enugu to Abuja airports on Friday. This was disclosed Thursday by Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu , Head, Corporate Communications of the airline.

Uchegbu said the inaugural flight is coming after the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate , AOC, to United Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA, having fulfilled all mandatory regulatory requirements

According to him, “United Nigeria Airlines will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12, 2021.The inaugural flight will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos state and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria”.

“The flight will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos. The United Nigeria inaugural flight will be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft type. This is sequel to the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate to United Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), having fulfilled all mandatory regulatory requirements”. “Regular daily flight operations by United Nigeria to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports also commences immediately. Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly.”

” United Nigeria will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6:45am daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8:15am daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9:45am daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11:15am daily; Abuja- Asaba a4 12:45pm daily and Asaba-Lagos at 14:15pm daily. It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7:00am daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8:30am daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10:00am daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11:30am daily.”

United Nigeria Airlines is the latest airline to commence domestic flight operations in the country. Other prospective airlines are in the process of securing their own AOC, according to sources in NCAA.

