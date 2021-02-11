Breaking News
UNICEF partners Zamfara on social protection for vulnerable people

The Sokoto field office of UNICEF will partner Zamfara Government to strengthen social protection among the most vulnerable people in the state.

UNICEF’s Social Policy Specialist, Mr Isah Ibrahim, stated this at a one-day meeting of Zamfara State Technical Working Group on Social Protection on Wednesday.

He said that the partnership would provide a unique opportunity for the most vulnerable people in the state to access development and intervention programmes.

“The essence of the partnership on social protection is to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable people in the state.

“This is a way of making them an integral part of the development and intervention programmes in the state,” he said.

Ibrahim said that part of the social protection prorgramme was to address the issues of lack of access to  education and healthcare for children.

“Also contained in the package are social assistance, cash transfer, and community health insurance programmes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, organised by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Save the Children International was attended by representatives of civil society organisations, media, development partners among others.

