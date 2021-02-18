Two babies, four others die in auto crash in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Six persons left with injuries

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Six persons including two newborn babies were Thursday killed and six other persons were injured in a fatal road accident by Ibusa bypass close to ADP farm on Ughelli/Asaba road, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The accident, according to a reliable source, a truck belonging to a popular fast-food company, (names withheld) collided with a commercial bus, adding that the truck was driving against traffic due to the ongoing construction work on the road.

The source who pleaded anonymity said; “six persons died including two newborn babies and six other persons were severely injured.

“The accident occurred at Ibusa bypass close to ADP farms. You know, due to the ongoing construction work on the road, vehicles are made to use one lane in some sections of the road.

The effort to reach the Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Delta State Command, Mr Bakare Fatai Adesina for comments on the accident, was unsuccessful as he neither picked nor returned our Correspondent’s call as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: