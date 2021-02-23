Tricyclist protest: Police arrest 77 hoodlums who attempted to hijack protest in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of Police in Kano says it has arrested not fewer than 77 hoodlums who attempted to hijack the Monday protest by commercial tricycle operators to register their displeasure over N100 levy slammed on them by the state government.

It was gathered that some of the protesters had took to the street to burn tyres, break windscreen of non complying tricycle operators and brandishing assorted knives among others.

Confirming this, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the persons including students were arrested and had been transferred to CID for discreet investigation.

According to him, “77 hoodlums arrested including 13 students from 22/02/2021 to 23/02/2021 for attacking motorists and passersby in name of Tricycle Operators Protest.

“All suspects transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Command for Investigations,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Recall that the commercial tricyclist had on Monday began a strike by withdrawing their services in the state to registered their displeasure to the mode of payment of the levy.

