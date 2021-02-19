Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special one for Mrs. Titilayo Mary Eboh, a humanitarian who was recognised with an award of excellence, with emphaisis on her impact and consolidated contributions to humanity, especially vulnerable children and women.

The event, organised by a renowned promoter, Chuks D General honoured Mrs. Eboh as a ‘Gold,’ an epitome of selflessness, gift of God to humanity and a faith teacher.

Expressing more of her attributes at the award night, her profile reveals that Titilayo Eboh has remained consistently relevant to supporting progress and development, especially of the less privileged ones in the society, using her humanitarian organisation known as “Blessed Hope Foundation, (BHF).

On receiving the award, the elated Eboh expressed appreciation to the organizers for considering her worthy of this reputable recognition.

“Since the launch of my organization, the Blessed Hope Foundation, it has relentlessly targeted areas of interventions for underprivileged children, orphans and marginalized women,” remarked Eboh during a media chat at the event.

“The Foundation has also help in initiating empowerment programs, enrollment of children in quality schools and provision of suitable homes for homeless families,” she also noted.

The organiser, Chuks D General said that one of the outstanding reasons for honouring her was that she has remained an advocate on women empowerment and independence.

“Amongst the agencies that have benefited from the integrated humanitarian support of Blessed Hope Foundations includes the Nigerian correctional service and orphanages across Nigeria. It’s on record that Mrs. Titilayo supported, encouraged and positively influenced more than 100 people both within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, she has supported several of them in starting up businesses and educative campaigns and teachings on building and maintaining good marriages and beautiful homes for elites. “Mrs Titilayo Mary Eboh is biological mother to few but a true mummy to all,” he added.

However, the awardee, Titilayo has continue to receive loads of felicitations and congratulatory gestures from friends, colleagues and family members in Nigeria and across the world according to source.

