TCN recovers power grid, installs transformers at Kubwa, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Obas Esiedesa

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has recovered the national power grid system which partially collapsed on Wednesday.

The recovery which was the fastest in power history meant the collapsed lasted 45 minutes.

Data provided by TCN on Thursday showed that parts of the country that were affected by the partial power system collapse were fully recovered in 45 minutes.

The records also showed that during the system disturbance, power supply at the south-eastern axis remained intact without experiencing an outage.

Speaking on the recovery, acting Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, confirmed the swift recovery of the grid noting that officials of the independent System Operations (ISO) arm of TCN moved in quickly to salvage the situation.

READ ALSO:

“We had one system collapse earlier and the one of yesterday which was partial collapse is the second time the grid is experiencing system disturbance in the last eight months; this has never been the case in the power sector history. It is also happening at a time when the national electricity grid has increased in the capacity of energy it delivers to consumers.

“I can assure you that stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) are working really hard to improve services for electricity consumers and build on the achievements we have made so far.

“For instance, I can confirm that the grid recovered from the latest system collapse in just 45 minutes. This shows that the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman towards bequeathing an improved power sector to Nigeria is working, we are working hard towards zero system collapse,” he said.

The TCN head said that the company’s engineers are executing ongoing projects to further improve bulk power capacity delivery.

“As we speak, our engineers are working on the replacement of corroded glass disc insulators on Tower 425 of Ikeja West to Osogbo 330 kilovolt (kV) line, one of our contractors is also reconductoring the Kebbi-Sokoto transmission line.

“This same week, a 60/66MVA power transformer was delivered to the Kubwa substation in Abuja and our engineers are doing the installation. By the time, it is completed, the power wheeling capacity of Kubwa substation will increase significantly, all though we are meeting the demands of the distribution load centre at present,” he further noted.

Abdulaziz also said TCN has also delivered another 60/66MVA power transformer to Kumbotso Substation in Kano while a 30MVA mobile transformer has been moved to the new Bichi substation in the state to further increase the bulk power available for distribution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: