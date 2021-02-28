Suspected kidnapper killed, seven travellers rescued in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Local hunters, Vigilante groups, kidnappers exchanged gunshots

By Dayo Johnson

A suspected kidnapper was shot dead in a gun duel between local hunters, vigilante groups and kidnappers in Akunnu, Akoko North East council area of Ondo state.

Reports had it that seven Northern state bound travellers were abducted by the suspected kidnappers in the town.

Vanguard gathered that immediately the reports got to the Regent of Akunnu, Princess Tolani Orogun she and others in the town mobilised the hunters and vigilante group to go after the suspects by combing the forest.

Their effort reportedly yielded fruits as one of the kidnappers was killed during shoot outs while others fled into the forest.

The seven victims were said to have been rescued by the search team.

Confirming the incident, the Regent, Princess Orogun said that aside the local hunters and the vigilante groups, the youths in the community joined in the rescue of the seven travellers.

Princess Orogun added that the efforts of the rescue team yielded fruit because they are familiar with the terrain.

” The rescue team combed the forest and they were able to rescue the seven travellers.

She commended the rescue team for their bravery.

The Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko , Assistant Commissioner of Police Razak Rauf who confirmed that the victims were rescued unhurt

Rauf said that the remains of the dead kidnappers had been deposited in mortuary.

Speaking on insecurity in the council area, a community leader in Akunu Akoko , Ade Aboginije appealed to the state government to consider the peculiar position of Akunu which shares borders with Edo and kogi and increase the number of security personnel to the area.

Recall that the boarder community had in recent time witnessed security challenge which include kidnapping, banditry and armed robberies.

The wife of a monarch, the Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye and her driver were abducted on the same road

Farmers in the council area have reportedly abandoned their farms following the spate of kidnapping, raping of their wives and female children by the herdsmen.

