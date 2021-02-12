Stakeholders okay 10 years’ blueprint for SDGs’ implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

As the global community accelerates efforts to achieve the global goals in the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, stakeholders have validated a strategic implementation plan for the attainment of same in Nigeria.

The document: ‘Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals Implementation Plan (2020 – 2030)’ was unanimously endorsed by over 300 participants drawn from the civil society, public and private sectors at the physical/virtual validation workshop hosted by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs in Abuja recently.

The document spelt out elaborate plans for monitoring, evaluation, reporting, financing, advocacy, and sensitization for the SDGs in the next decade.

A statement signed by Janet McDickson, Head of Communications, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire as saying that, “As Nigeria develops a successor development plan to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP in 2020, the mainstreaming of the SDGs into the medium and long-term development plans is imperative. The SDGs are being mainstreamed and integrated into the various thematic areas of the Plan.

“Consequently, SDGs’ implementation and its monitoring shall hinge on the plan processes. In this ‘Decade of Action’ for the global goals, Nigeria will adopt ‘holistic cum heuristic’ approaches and will continue to utilize national development planning as the primary instrument to drive SDGs implementation,” she stated.

The Presidential aide added that the Nigerian government has demonstrated strong commitment in the overall implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, stressing that institutional frameworks have been established at the national and sub-national levels to support effective implementation of the global goals.

“While modest progress has been achieved during the first phase (2016-2020), dwindling financial resources; lack of capacity at the subnational level; persistent insecurity across the country; and COVID-19 pandemic, have all combined to slowdown progress towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria,” she added.

The presidential aide further noted that during the ‘Decade of Action’, there is urgent need to build back better from COVID-19 setback and fast-track the achievement of the SDGs.

“This National SDGs Implementation Plan offers a coherent roadmap for Mainstreaming, Acceleration and Policy Support, MAPS, for the SDGs. Mainstreaming the SDGs into the national and subnational development plans is a necessary pre-requisite for effective implementation.

“Effective integration of the SDGs into sectoral policies and plans requires smart and innovative approaches of identifying ‘influencers’ and ‘accelerators’ among the SDGs.

“Indeed, to achieve the transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda – ‘Leave no one behind’, we need the expertise and financial resources of all – public and private sector; scientific community; donor community and the wider civil society, ”Princess Orelope-Adefulire stressed.

