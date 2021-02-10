Sofoluwe to be buried today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The remains of former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Sofoluwe will be buried today at the Atan Cemetery.

Former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Waidi Akanni, who was a close friend and former teammate of late Nigeria international told Sports Vanguard that Sofoluwe’s body was taken from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital early this morning to his residence in Ikorodu and that arrangements had been concluded for his burial at 4 pm, at the Atan Cemetery.

“We are here with members of his immediate family at his residence in Ikorodu,” Akanni said, affirming that “he will be laid to rest at 4, this evening at the Atan cemetery.”

Akanni said his fallen friend would be committed to mother earth according to Islamic rites. “There is not much we can do now,” he said, adding, “I believe there will be a bigger gathering of friends and football stakeholders on his 8th-day prayer.”

The former Nigeria international, nicknamed ‘Minister of Defence’ by ace sportscaster late Ernest Okonkwo died at the University Teaching Hospital Idi-Araba Tuesday evening. He was diagnosed with cerebral atrophy.

Yemi Sofoluwe was first diagnosed with mild cerebral atrophy at the Prince and Life Medical Hospital, Ikorodu from where he was moved to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital last week.

His club career saw him feature for ITT, a Lagos amateur club from where he was invited to the Flying Eagles in 1983.

On his return from the U20 World Cup which held in Mexico, he moved to the defunct Abiola Babes Football Club of Abeokuta before moving to Belgium. After a brief sojourn in Europe, Sofoluwe returned to the country to team up with Gateway United Football Club of Abeokuta where he later became a coach.

The former Nigeria international played for the National team between 1983 and 1988. He had 40 caps with one international goal to his credit.

He was a member of the 1984 and 1988 Nigerian squads to the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Nigeria won a silver medal on both occasions after losing to Cameroon in the final.

