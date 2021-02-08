Sinach to release new song, album this week

Kindly Share This Story:

Multiple award-winning worship leader, Osinachi Egbu popularly known as Sinach, has set 13 February for the release of her new song and the launch of her album.

The album titled ‘Greatest Lord’ will be launched on 2 April 2020. In a social media post, the music minister said the album will feature several international and local collaborations with fellow gospel stars including Travis Greene; Darlene Zschech; Leeland; Maranda Curtis; Michael Stampley; Nathaniel Bassey; Panam Percy Paul; Jekalyn Carr; and Dadra Greathouse.

In October 2020, Sinach became the first Nigerian worship leader to win a Dove Award at the 51st edition of the ceremony. Her song ‘Way Maker’ was adjudged the ‘Song of the Year’ beating competition from twelve other nominees including Love Theory by Kirk Franklin; King of Kings by Brooke Ligertwood, Jason Ingram, and Scot Ligertwood; The God Who Stays by AJ Pruis, Jonathan Smith, and Matthew West, to mention a few.

As part of the build-up to the launch of the album, Sinach will release a new song title after the album ‘Greatest Lord’ on all local and international music platforms.

Sinach’s songs are some of the most viewed content on YouTube from Africa, and her song Way Maker was covered by over 60 artists around the world, hitting #1 on Billboard for 12 consecutive weeks, making her the first black, woman and African to achieve this fest globally. Her songs also were listed #1 for more than 6 months as the most played Church song in USA by CCLI.

