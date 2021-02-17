Simulators’ launch will redefine maritime, oil and gas training —MAN Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Commodore Duja Emmanuel Effedua, retd, has said that workers in the nation’s maritime and oil and gas sectors no longer have any business going abroad for training in simulators, following the commissioning of the Academy’s multifunctional simulators, last weekend.

Aside the state of the art simulators, Effedua said there are resident qualified and certified instructors to deliver any kind of training needed in the maritime, oil and gas industries.

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, had on Friday commissioned the sets of multipurpose simulators, assisted by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and other top officials of the ministry.

Effedua described the machines as possessing remarkable capacities to launch Nigeria’s local maritime, oil and gas sectors into new frontiers of possibilities, while saving Nigeria huge foreign reserves that would otherwise be lost to foreign training.

He stated: “We have the multifunctional, Full Bridge and Engine Room Simulators. The Multi-Functional Classroom Simulator is a combination of eight additional Simulators which have their softwares installed for specific purposes.

“For instance, if the instructor wants to teach on Rules of the Road or Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, GMDSS etc, all he needs to do is change the settings and he is good to go.

Everything you saw at the Full Bridge Simulator room can be achieved from the multifunctional classroom.

This is the latest technology in the world and it is not easily accessed in the market.

“Outside of this country this kind of training goes for $2, 000 or more but here we will give the same training, same certification using same simulators for far less.

“The Federal government wants to build capacity for Nigerians. It is not about profit-making, so we are going to crash the cost of training to enable as many Nigerians as possible, take advantage of these modern simulators that we have to develop the maritime and oil and gas industries for the good of the country.

“Why pay for flight, accommodation and training fees when you can get same training, using the same kind of equipment, if not better, right here at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria?”

Kindly Share This Story: