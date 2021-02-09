S.H.O.C.K.E.R! Anglican priest, wife, maid, die in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Anglican Church community was Tuesday thrown into mourning when one of her priests, wife and a house help died under strange circumstances in Aba, Abia State.

Julius Dike who is the Archdeacon of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ariaria, Aba, and wife, Agnes, and their house help, reportedly held a crusade within the church premises the previous night.

They were said to have after the crusade, ate and retired to bed together with their house help.

Vanguard gathered that the following morning, the priest and his household could not come out to conduct morning service as usual.

Some of the parishioners became apprehensive and broke into the official residence of the Archdeacon, only to find him dead with his household.

Though the source of their death was still yet to be ascertained, however, a source attributed it to food poisoning.

It was further gathered that the children of the Archdeacon would have been among the dead if they had not gone back to school.

A parishioner who declined to have his name on print, lamented that neither the Archdeacon nor his wife and house help complained of ill health before they retired to bed.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful as he didn’t respond to calls on her mobile number.

Vanguard News Nigeria

