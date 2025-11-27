Kaduna Anglican priest dies in kidnappers’ den; Diocese cancels ‘Stand Up for Jesus 2025’

The Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, has announced the death of The Venerable Edwin Achi, Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero. The incident prompted the cancellation of the much-anticipated ‘Stand Up for Jesus 2025’ event.

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The announcement was made via the Diocese’s official Facebook page. Ven. Edwin Achi was kidnapped alongside his wife and daughter on October 28, 2025.

His passing has been described as a profound loss to the Diocese, the clergy, and all members of the Church community who benefited from his ministry.

“His faithful service, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to God leave a lasting legacy,” the Diocese stated.

Authorities and church members continue to pray for the safe release of his wife and daughter, who remain in the hands of the kidnappers.

In honour of the late priest, the Diocese confirmed that the ‘Stand Up for Jesus 2025’ programme has been cancelled.

“The Lord be with you,” the statement concluded.

The full statement

The statement by the Diocese of Kaduna Anglican Communion read: “With heavy hearts and deep sorrow, the Diocese of Kaduna, Anglican Communion, announces the passing unto glory of The Venerable Edwin Achi, Priest-in-Charge of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ungwan Maijero.

“Ven. Edwin Achi, who was kidnapped alongside his wife on 28th October, 2025, has been confirmed dead.

“His transition is a painful loss to the entire Diocese, the clergy, the Church family, and all who were blessed by his faithful ministry, humble spirit, and unwavering devotion to the service of God.

“We continue to pray for the release of his wife and daughter who are still in the hands of kidnappers.

“On this note, the Standup for Jesus 2025 is hereby cancelled in honor of the late Venerable Edwin Achi.

“The Lord be with you.”

Vanguard News