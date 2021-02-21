Revenue touts assault policeman in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Touts allegedly working for a revenue contractor in Aba, Abia State, attacked the convoy of a popular industrialist and injured a policeman on his convoy along Okigwe road area of the city.

Vanguard gathered that the touts had accosted the second vehicle in the convoy, thinking that it was conveying some goods.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that about five touts operating in a white minibus, jumped out of their bus and attempted to drag out the occupants of the Tundra Pickup Jeep which included policemen.

In the ensuing fracas, one of the policemen sustained injuries as he hit his head on the jeep.

Piqued by the attack, the policemen fired some shots which scared the touts. However one of them simply identified as Kyrian, was arrested by the police.

The injured policeman was later taken to the Police Clinic at the Aba Area Command. The tout arrested by the police was alleged to have claimed to be working for a popular revenue contractor in Aba.

The eyewitnesses said; “The problem is that the government kept telling us that they no longer use touts to collect revenue, but daily, you see touts on Abia roads.

“These touts usually operate along New Umuahia and Ururuka roads, but they have taken over other roads in Aba.

”They run after vehicles and most times struggle with the driver. They have caused many accidents on the road .When these tours are arrested, you will see them on the road the next day.

”So, the blame is squarely on the government. Government must end this by prosecuting any tout found to be disturbing motorists.

”How can a normal human being be dragging the steering wheel of a moving vehicle with a driver?”

As at press time, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, did not respond to calls made to her mobile number.



