President Nana, Lumumba, Ocansey to lead African migration summit Feb 25-26

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

PRESIDENT of the Journalists International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, Tuesday said the African migration summit would hold in Ghana February 25-26 with President Nana Akufo-Addoof Ghana who doubles as the Chairman for the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS; multiple international award winner and member African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, Dr Princess Ocansey; foremost Activist, Professor Patrick Lumumba from Kenya and chairman, Nigeria’s House of Representative Committee on Diaspora Matters, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe leading the convergence of dignitaries.

Abayomi in a statement, urged participants across the globe to register online at www.africanmigrationsummit.org to access and participate in the programme, adding that the highly anticipated summit with the theme “Labour Migration: SHIFTING THE PARADIGM TO THE BENEFIT OF AFRICA”, would be beamed from the Accra International Conference Center, Ghana.

He said the summit would have in attendance other top African leaders, Journalists, stakeholders and migration advocates.

JIFORM, headquartered in Nigeria with over 300 journalists covering migration matters across the continents in partnership with the multiple award-winning NEKOTECH Center of Excellence, which houses the renowned Nekotech Center of Labour Migration Diplomacy – with a global membership of over 25,000 migration and human rights activists in collaboration with the United Nations Youth Association- UNYA-GHANA with over 10,000 members and others are powering the summit.

A notable organisation taking part in the events are Office of the President of Ghana; diplomats, International Organization For Migration (IOM) Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, Organization Pour l’ integration Africaine (OIA), Togo, ESCAE University- Benin Republic and Center for Migration Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

Ajibola said in the statement that: “This important and timely summit will be held in strict compliance with the covid-19 protocols in Ghana.

“While there is a need to maintain safety measures against Covid-19, the time has come for African leaders, governments and Migration stakeholders to urgently deepen their collaborations with African media on African migration matters to better the lot of the citizenry of the African continent and to establish the necessary platforms to stem the tide of slavery and inhumane treatment being meted out to some Africans outside of Africa, especially in the Middle East – by halting irregular migration and human trafficking”.

Adding her voice to the need to reappraise the African migration dynamics, the best selling author of “Deadly Work or Decent Work?” and Executive Chairperson of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy, Dr Ocansey said: “We are alarmed by the major negative impact of COVID-19 on African migrants, especially Women Domestic Workers in the Middle East.

“We plan to appeal to all African leaders and governments as well as African migration activists and stakeholders to attend and contribute meaningfully to the many strategies and keys to migration success to be discussed by our Migration experts at the African Migration Summit to ensure that we, as a continent, quench the tears of African migrants and make a shift together to ensure Migration benefits, Africa, to accelerate the achievement of the goals of Africa Agenda 2063”.

speakers at the summit are; Dr Tunji Asaolu, the Nigerian Representative at the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC); Hon. Alpha O. Timbo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon and Dr Azuma Ijoma, the President OIA.

Other top personalities listed also as guest speakers are: Hon. Gerry Weiner, former Minister for Citizenship and Immigration, Canada; Ms Susan Gong, former board member of Canada Refugee board and the CEO of Altec Global Incorporation, a foremost immigration consulting firm; Ms Philomena Gnanapragasan, the Director of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting (AIBD) Malaysia; Dr Ajijola Isaac, the Director of Studies ESCAE University, Benin; Professor Byron Price, the Global Director, Diaspora Innovation Institute- City University, USA; Professor Joseph Teye, Director- Center for Migration Studies, University of Ghana, Legon and H.E. Lillian Sally Addo, Country Head, United Nations Youth Association, Ghana among others.

