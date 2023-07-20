Nermin Ahmad Joins Gerry, Ocansey At JIFORM Summit In Canada

Harvard scholar and United Nations Representative on Migration and Sustainability, Nermin Karin Ahmad (Ms) has been listed among top speakers at the 4th Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration holding in Toronto, Canada between October 2-14.

The hybrid event themed climate change, human mobility, and sustainable investment summit would attract participants from the media, business community, migrant workers, immigration and judicial workers, government officials and other related professionals.

Dr Ajibola Abayomi, the President of the JIFORM in a statement confirmed that, Nermin, a lingua franca, based in America would join other esteemed speakers that included former Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, and Secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner, now the, Executive Director, Global Relations, Partnerships, and Customer Satisfaction, APS, Canada Startup Visas and Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee to x-ray global migration.

She holds M.Sc., International Relations from London School of Economics and Political Science. A.B., Government from Harvard College apart from Certificate of Competence in Community Relations Practice, Witwatersrand University, Johannesburg, South Africa and Certificate in Human Rights Studies: Renée Cassin Institut Internationale des Droits de l’Homme, Strasbourg, France and would deliver a presentation Diversity in Migrant Management and Economic Sustainability at the summit.

Gerry had declared his full backing for the event and called on other bodies to encourage journalists and migration institutions to always brain storm to proffer solutions to the global migration challenges. He also urged developed countries to borrow a leaf from the Canadian friendly migration policies to boost the world economy.

Her Excellency Rev. Dr. A.K. Ocansey is an international bestselling author of: Deadly Work or Decent Work? The Africa-Middle East Domestic Workers Migration Process. She is the Chairperson of the United Nations Youth Association- Ghana and the Enddeadlywork Coalition, USA.

She is the Executive Chairperson of the Nekotech Center of Excellence and Founder of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy, which advises and supports African leaders and Governments on Labour Migration policy and operationalization of excellent Decent Work programs to break the spell of African Youth Unemployment by matching them with vetted international employers.

Ocansey, was a former member of the Ghana Constitution Consultative Assembly. Her Excellency attended Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast, and Rutgers University – College of Engineering where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramic Engineering, and a Graduate Certificate in Packaging Science and Engineering/specializing in Plastics Engineering, as well as attaining a graduate certificate in International Trade and Finance from NYU, New York. She obtained her doctorate in Divinity from CICA, Canada.

Dignitaries expected to participate in the program include Professor Byron Price of the Medgars Evers College, City University, New York, USA, Philomena Gnanapragasam, the Director, of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) and Ms. Phelisa Nkomo from South Africa.

Invitations have also been extended to United Nations Non-Governmental Organization, First Fridays Toronto and Canada- Africa Chamber of Business.

JIFORM, founded in 2019, is a non-profit body comprising over 300 journalists and other volunteers across the continents covering migration matters.

The body had facilitated among other thing the maiden African Migration summit in partnership with the Nekotech Center of Excellence in Accra, Ghana in 2021, the West African Media Migration Summit in Togo in 2021 and an intercontinental migration summit in partnership with Medgar Evers College, City University, Brooklyn, in NewYork between November 2-4, 2022.