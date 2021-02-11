Ports & Cargo Terminal records 6% growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

MARITIME

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and concessionaire of Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, has said that it recorded 12,153 Twenty Equivalent Units, TEUs of containers throughput representing six per cent increase last year compared to 2019.

This is even as the foremost terminal operator said that it is targeting 300,000 TEUs in the 2021 business year.

Managing Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, John Jenkins, noted that while the target is ambitious, it is achievable in view of the company’s impressive 2020 performance, despite the myriad of challenges that the maritime sector confronted in 2020.

A statement signed by Corporate Communications Officer of Sifax, Philips Ojo noted that in 2020; the terminal recorded an increase of 12,153 TEUs to cap at 242,195 TEUs as against 2019’s figure of 230,042 TEUs.

The statement further noted that the full import figure rose from 109,367 TEUs in 2019 to 122,243 TEUs while the export of empty containers also witnessed an increase from 94,041 TEUs in 2019 to 96, 605 TEUs in 2020.

However, the terminal operator recorded a decline in its full export which dropped to 23,347 TEUs last year from 26,634 TEUs in 2019.

Jenkins said: “Despite the harsh business terrain occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, terrible state of the port access roads and some other hurdles, the terminal still recorded this impressive performance.

“This is down to proactive business strategy, committed staff, supportive leadership, and loyal clients.”

Jenkins further explained that in order to boost the terminal’s efficiency, barge operation was given utmost priority with the creation of two dedicated points at the quayside where the barges load and offload with dedicated cranes. He noted that the barge operation has helped in the decongestion of the terminal.

He said: “We now achieve a minimum of 8,000 TEUs for our barge operations on a monthly basis. This has greatly improved the terminal’s business offerings and bring great relief to our customers who have had to endure the biting consequence of port congestion primarily caused by poor access roads and the ongoing road construction.”

With all the strategies and modern equipment put in place at the terminal, Jenkins said the company would meet the target of 300,000 TEUs set for itself in 2021.

Speaking on the terminal’s performance, Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group, expressed his confidence in the ability of the company to surpass the 2021 target.

Vanguard News Nigeria

