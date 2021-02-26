Police arraign driver over alleged cheating on vehicle owner

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Friday in Abuja arraigned a 41-year-old commercial vehicle driver, John Obiora, who allegedly cheated the vehicle owner.

Obiora, who resides at Kogi II in Bwari, Abuja, is charged with cheating and mischief, before a Dutse Grade 1 Area Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, told the court that Mr Ejike Igula of Tudun-Wada in Bwari reported the case at the Bwari Police Station on Feb. 18.

He submitted that the complainant gave the defendant his Toyota Sienna worth N2.8 million for commercial purposes, on Jan. 21.

Arowolo said that the defendant was expected to return N50, 000 weekly to the complainant but he refused to do so for two weeks.

“On confronting the defendant for not returning the sum of N100, 000, the complainant was informed that the vehicle was damaged and would need the sum of N200, 000 for repair,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 322 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Hassan Aliyu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with a surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Aliyu adjourned the case until March 8 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

