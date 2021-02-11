PDP, Nigeria’s only viable option for unity, development ― Metuh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, has said the party is the country’s option to rally forces for unity, stability and development, given the quality of its human resources at all levels.

Metuh stated this while playing host to members of the party’s National Working Committee who paid him a courtesy visit at his Abuja residence following his return from the United Kingdom where he had gone for medical treatment.

“At this point, the PDP remains the viable option to restore hope in the polity, revamp the faith Nigerians have in our nation and save her from collapse.

“Despite my travails and challenges, my confidence in the ideals, values and principles of the PDP, as enshrined by our founding fathers, remain unshaken and it is clear that the party can rescue our nation from her current dire straits.

“This is because the PDP has the desired values and principles of all-inclusiveness, respect for the rights and sensibilities of Nigerians across board, respect for democratic tenets of rule of law, equity and justice, promotion of excellence as well as equal access to resources and opportunities irrespective of creed, ethnicity, class and even political learning.

“Our nation has passed through a lot and the citizens are losing hope in the polity. In the South-East and South-West, many of the citizens are questioning their fate and faith in Nigeria and this is also the situation in other parts of the country. It is important that these issues are addressed,” he said.

The ex-PDP publicity scribe commended the PDP NWC for stabilizing the party and urged them to remain focused in promoting the ideals and values of the founding fathers in the party to “showcase the underlining differences between our party and others.”

According to him, the ideals and values are needed now, more than ever before, to save the nation and return her to the path of unity, prosperity and happiness.

He thanked the PDP leadership for the visit, saying that the lesson from his challenges is that “no man is God and that no man can play God in anybody’s life”.

Earlier in the visit, the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, thanked God for seeing him through the ordeal.

The chairman recounted Metuh’s tribulations and commended him for the strength to have endured all even as he urged to remain resolute.

On his part, PDP national secretary Senator Umaru Tsauri, lauded Metuh’s activities as opposition spokesman, which he noted, helped to reenergize the party in the aftermath of the 2015 electoral loss.



