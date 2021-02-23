Kindly Share This Story:

*Assures Marwa of support as NDLEA boss

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike has said Nigeria must address the menace of drug abuse to be able to surmount the current security challenges confronting the country.

The governor stated this when he received the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) seized the opportunity of his tour of the Agency’s Commands in Rivers state to pay the governor a courtesy visit.

Wike said Nigeria cannot continue to fight security challenges without addressing the problem of drug abuse as a major root cause.

“As the government is fighting insurgency, rape, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges, we must not look away from drug abuse as the root cause and if we succeed in cutting down the supply of illicit drugs, we would have substantially solved the problem of insecurity in the country”, the governor said.

He reiterated that with the personality and antecedents of Gen. Buba Marwa in public service, he has no doubt that he will succeed as NDLEA Chairman if given all the necessary support by the authorities and all stakeholders.

Also read:

Woke said, “I have no doubt that the magic you did in Lagos as a military administrator, you will replicate same in NDLEA if given the necessary support by the authorities and all stakeholders”.

The governor announced a donation of some vehicles to enhance the operations of the state Command of the NDLEA while also promising to help build a rehabilitation centre for the Agency in Port Harcourt.

Earlier, Gen. Marwa said he started his tour of NDLEA Commands in Rivers because of his affinity to the state had started his military career in the state after graduating from the NDA in 1973, adding that as Mene Yereba 1 of Ogoni land, he feels at home in Rivers.

He commended the governor for the great job he is doing for the people of the state and his support for the war against drug abuse.

“As a student of Public Administration with a Master’s degree from Harvard University and having practised same as military governor in Borno as well as a military administrator in Lagos and having served under seven Nigerian Heads of state, when I see a performing governor, I know and today I’m in front of one”, he stated while commending governor Woke.

He emphasized that behind the security challenges facing the country, is the problem of drug abuse and as such, he will not spare any effort to fight those involved whether as users, peddlers, traffickers, or barons.

He noted that even though Rivers is number 14 on the drug abuse prevalence chart in the country, he asked for more support for the Agency so that the battle can be taken to the hideouts of those involved in the illicit act.

After visiting the governor, Gen. Marwa later visited the GOC 6 Division of the Nigeria Army where he solicited the cooperation and support of military authorities in the state for the NDLEA and the war against drug abuse.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: