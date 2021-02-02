One killed, as hoodlums set ablaze Seriki Fulani’s house in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

People suspected to be hoodlums on Monday night set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

The attack was allegedly carried out by angry youths who followed the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, to the community. It will be recalled that Sunday Igboho, on Monday, visited the state with a promise to flush out killer-herders.

The Seriki’s son, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview on Tuesday, said one Alhaji Jiji was burnt to death, while his father’s settlement was razed down

He added that over 40 cows were killed in the attacked.

He said, “right now there is tension everywhere. We managed to get our father escape during the attacks,” Adamu said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had visited the place and sued for peace.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Abdulmumin Ibrahim also confirmed the development said the attacks were carried out by Igboho himself.

“He (Igboho) was also at Oja – Odan but one good Samaritan called Dende did not allow him to set ablaze houses at Oja Odan. A formal complaint has been made at Egua Police station,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the mob took advantage of Igboho visit to launch the attack.

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had visited the area for on the spot assessment.

Oyeyemi said “He (CP) had the meeting with the community and Fulani settlers. We have a very robust session and the two parties have resolved to work together to fish out those that are perpetrating crime therein.

“And the CP has appealed to everybody including Sunday Adeyemo that we cannot fight crime with illegality.

“He should allow justice to prevail and everybody to calm down pending when the whole issue will be resolved. Though, everybody has agreed to work together.

“All the places we visited aside Eggua where we have this carnage every other place. I think it is only in Eggua where maybe some people are aggrieved before his arrival took the opportunity to vest their anger. So, we have appealed to him to tread softly. Peace has finally returned,” the PPRO said.

