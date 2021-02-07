Oha attack: Isiaka fumes, demands justice

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The 2019 gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has condemned the attack on Oha village in Imeko, Imeko-Afon local government area of Ogun state by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The incident, was said resulted in the gruesome murder of one, Dele Olowoniyi.

According to reports, suspected herdsmen stormed the village at about 1am Sunday morning, shooting repeatedly in the air, causing panic among residents of the village.

In the ensuing melee, properties were destroyed, including some farm settlements in the area. The attack however recorded a fatality as a young man identified as Dele Olowoniyi was slaughtered by the herdsmen in a horrifying manner.

The assailants then moved to Iwoye Ketu, also under Imeko-Afon local government.

Isiaka described the attack as evil, barbaric and violation of the sanctity of human lives.

He said, “I am traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, the communities and well-meaning Nigerians devastated”.

“Those who perpetrated this evil are not only enemies of Imeko-Afon, but enemies of Nigeria and humanity. This has continued unabated for too long and it is clear something must be done to halt the endless killing of our people”.

The APC Chieftain, requested the Nigeria Police Force to initiate thorough probe into the Sunday attack, just as he urged the federal government to urgently stem the tide of the barbaric killings across the country.

He stated, “We have had enough of these wanton killings all over the country. Now they have gained entrance into Yorubaland and now hitting on our people in Yewaland.

Our people should not be left to protect themselves when we have security agents. At no point should our people’s safety be under any form of constant threat.”

Isiaka condoled with the family of the slain Olowoniyi and indeed all residents of the villages shattered by the attack.

“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of Dele Olowoniyi.” May God grant his soul eternal repose”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: