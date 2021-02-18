NTA partners NCAC to combat rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) have resolved to partner in tackling the menace of rape in the country.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, and Director-General, NTA, Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed made this resolution when the NCAC boss paid a courtesy call on his counterpart at NTA headquarters Abuja.

Runsewe stated that the efforts of NTA on the issues of rape had drastically reduced the incidents as indicated by statistics from other states of the federation.

He added that the sustained dissemination of information and condemnation of rape by NTA had gone a long way to sensitise rape victims and their families on what to do and whom to complain to when they fall victim to rape.

Runsewe said that as the custodian of culture in Nigeria and Africa, he knows that no aspect of Nigerian or African custom or tradition supports such, he will throw his weight behind any institution that is ready to fight rape and rapists in Nigeria.

According to Runsewe, he finds in the NTA a formidable ally in sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of rape and the consequences of rape on its victims.

He added that his organisation strongly believes that NTA and NCAC can form the much-needed synergy that is required to fight Rapists all over the country.

Mallam Mohammed on his part affirmed his support, as the Federal Government is determined to eradicate the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and, very recently, rape.

He stated that NTA had decided to be in the vanguard to fight rapists and all other social vices in Nigeria.

Mallam Mohammed added that an acronym “STAR”— Stand Against Rape— has already been adopted to fight against this social vice called rape.

According to him, NTA is happy that Runsewe is coming to join forces with them to fight the menace of rape that is fast becoming a pandemic because he knows that anything Runsewe puts his hand into, he does it with all sincerity of purpose.

Mohammed concluded that rape is a pandemic that must be tacked with all determination. He promised to put in his best to fight rape and rapists to ensure that rape is reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

The high point of the courtesy visit was the inauguration of a joint planning committee to produce a working document for both organisations after the exchange of gifts from both heads of agency.

Vanguard News Nigeria

