No gov has constitutional powers to dictate to another – Sen Nwaka

Kindly Share This Story:



By Steve Oko

Senator Emma Nwaka who represented Abia North in the third Republic has declared that no governor has the constitutional rights to dictate to a fellow governor as they all have equal powers.

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Abia State was responding to the warning by Northern Governors to their Southern counterparts after their meeting in Kaduna on Thursday.

Nwaka argued that every Governor derived his mandate form the people and should not be taking instructions from a co-governor.

He expressed sadness over the worrisome security situation in the country, describing it as evedience of lack of leadership at the centre.

Nwaka further argued that the inability of the President to take a firm position against the growing insecurity in the country gave room for unauthorised persons to assume roles not constitutionally assigned to them.

” The situation in the country is really sad. It signals lack of leadership. If the Head of State has taken a position there won’t be a cacophony of voices speaking from here and there.

” I don’t know what the Northern Governors want! The Sultan confirmed that 80 per cent of those arrested for kidnapping are Fulani.

“I think there is an orchastrated plan to dismember Nigeria. Now cows are being weaponised. In Nigeria today cows are valued more than human beings, and that is why I think that establishing grazing fields won’t even solve this problem.”

Senator Nwaka berated Northern Governors for going into negotiations with murderous bandits, contending that such actions rather fuel banditary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: