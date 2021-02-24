Vanguard Logo

Nigerians to have access to information on EFCC operations — Abdulrasheed Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa

Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said digitalisation would enable Nigerians to have access to information on EFCC operations.

According to him, he would work towards the digitalisation of the operations of the commission.

Bawa said this shortly after being confirmed as the EFCC chairman.

He also dismissed the claim that he was arrested by former acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu for undisclosed reasons, saying he had a good working relationship with him.

Bawa said that he was eminently qualified to be appointed as EFCC Chairman based on his years of service and the extant laws.

He said the commission recorded 216 convictions on cases prosecuted in court during his stay as Port Harcourt Zonal Officer.

Bawa said the EFCC secured convictions for over 90 per cent of all cases prosecuted in court.

He said there was a need to equip the EFCC Academy in line with modern-day realities of fighting financial crimes.

