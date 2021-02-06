Nigerians, not politicians, need prayer — Seyi Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has disclosed that Nigerians as a people, not just politicians, need prayer discharge their responsibilities with fear of God.

Reacting to the homily from Diocesan Bishop of Osun North Anglican Communion, Rt Reverend Adetoye Olaoye at the 70th birthday anniversary thanksgiving of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola held at the Oba Samuel Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, Osun state on Saturday, Makinde said the percentage of politicians in Nigeria is too insignificant to exert overbearing influence on the society.

He said political office holders do not run governance without the input of the civil servants, hence, when clerics deemed it fit to pray for politicians, they should extend the gesture to workers as well.

According to him, Nigerian politicians are not from another country but Nigeria, hence, they are a reflection of the society.

“I picked one or two things from the sermon of the Bishop. He said governance should not be about APC or PDP. He tasked the citizens to pray for politicians to rule with the fear of God. But I want to say that politicians represent a small fraction of the population of our society.

“I recognise the fact that once you attain power you exact influence of the society. We, the politicians are not from abroad, we are from society. Politicians are a reflection of our society. The prayer we need is that as humans and Nigerians, God should continually guide us to do the right thing. There is no governor or any political office holders that can be successful without the civil servants, so if you are praying for the political leaders, please pray for civil servants” said Makinde.

Describing the celebrant, Prince Oyinlola as a peasant leader, he said his wealth of experience and wisdom is not only useful to Osun alone but humanity as a whole.

“The celebrant is wise, knowledgeable and his words are proverbial. He is excellence emeritus. He belongs to everybody. On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I wish you a happy birthday and many happy returns. At 70 you at the cross in between wisdom, knowledge and energy”, he said.

Earlier, Bishop Olaoye had urged Nigerians to pray for the political class to shun self-aggrandizement, self-centeredness and be upright in dealing with the masses who elected them into offices.

Also, the state Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, who represented Governor Adegboyega Oyetola described the celebrant as an upright individual whose political dexterity is worthy of emulation.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also described Oyinlola as a reliable and capable person, whose resilient help him administer two different states at a different era and under different circumstances.

Present at the event were Erelu Olusola Obada, Hon Lasun Yusuf, Engr. Segun Oni, Senator Olu Alabi, Osun state Governor’s wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola; the secretary to the Osun state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, leaders and members of the PDP and APC in Osun State among several other dignitaries from across the country.

Also at the event were traditional rulers. Some of them were Oba Samuel Abioye Oyebode Oluronke, Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Ataoja of Ataoja, Oba Rasheed Olabomi, Aragbiji Of Iragbiji, and Oba Abayomi, Elese of Ilese, Ijebu, Ogun state among several others.

