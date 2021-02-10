NANTA commends FG for aviation sector palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

…decry Central Bank forex policy

By Lawani Mikairu

National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, has commended the federal government for including the association among the beneficiaries of the palliatives given to the Aviation sector by the government.

This is just as the association condemns the Central Bank forex policy of not making dollars available to genuine business concerns that need them.

President, NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye who made the commendation in Lagos while briefing the media , thanked the government for cushioning the operational pains members suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic with a palliatives of N196m to the body.

The NANTA president said: “ The pandemic impact on global travel and consequent impact on Nigeria Travel trade sector was a road to Gethsemane. It was brutish, unexpected and fearful.”

“It will not be out of place to say that the pandemic challenged the very legacy of a united NANTA, with our members not sure of what to expect. Our principals bled and where the next meal and business will come from was nightmarish.”

Akporiaye said, therefore, the federal government palliative was a breath of fresh air for them, adding that this was the first time in history the government was feeling the pains of NANTA.

She said ,” We must salute the courage and doggedness of Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation on a lot of fronts in repositioning the industry and the travel trade sector. Mr. Sirika is a true round peg in a round hole and NANTA salute this exceptional public officer”.

” The Federal government through the ministry of Aviation and Nigerian civil aviation authority, NCAA, intervened to give us hope and stabilize certain measures of policy matters which brought sanity to the rash of Covid-19 protocols targeted at Nigerian passengers”.

Meanwhile, the NANTA President said the Central Bank of Nigeria forex policy has been preventing the association members from meeting their obligations to the International Air Transport Association, IATA. Members have difficulty with access to foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria through their bank, UBA, to enable them remit their annual dues to the world body.

According to her, for over three months now, the collective dues of members were still with the bank, and what they were seeking was $56-60,000 dollars to remit to IATA.

“I must report that IATA gave us shoulder to lean on, supporting our recovery effort, oxygenating the breathe to our collective future and survival. We can’t be too grateful”, she added.

