N100 levy: Police disperse protesting tricycle operators in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Passengers stranded

…No going back, says MD KAROTA

… We’ve arrested hoodlums who plan to hijack protest

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Operatives of Police in Kano shoot into the air to disperse protesting tricycle operators who stormed the streets to protest the N100 levy slammed on them by the Kano Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA.

The tricycle operators on Monday Morning began a strike action by withdrawing their services to protest the mode of payment of the levy which the KAROTA says must be paid via the internet and banks.

The protesters had stormed the court road and zoo road in the metropolis to set a bonfire and ensure strict compliance by members as any tricycle operator saw conveying passengers are compelled to offload their passengers or get their windscreen broken hence the action of the police to forestall peace and order.

An eye witness along court road who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “some of the protesting tricycle operators in an effort to ensure compliance to the strike stormed the road and stop other operators seen with passengers. They ask them to offload their passengers. And break the windscreen of those who dragged with them.

They even set a bonfire on the road while other road users are plying the road. This triggered the action by the police to shoot into the air to disperse the protesters. Normalcy has since returned in the area,” the source said.

Also read:

…Passengers stranded

The strike action by the tricycle operators had a negative impact on students, the working class, traders among others as they were seen stranded.

A worker, Ibrahim Jikamshi said he trekked from his house in Gandun Albasa to Zaria road and afterwards got a lift down to the office on a state road.

“I trekked from house along Gandun Albasa to Zaria road and from there a good Samaritan gave a lift to the office. I totally forgot the tricycle operators were embarking on strike today as so I left my car in the office. It was very hectic trekking all that distance,” Jikamshi said.

Meanwhile, both school children were seen trekking long distance after closing school.

We’ve arrested some hoodlums who plan to hijack protest – Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko said the command has arrested some hoodlums who plan to hijack the protest.

Dikko said the persons will be made to face the wrath of the law while also assuring that they are working hand in hand with other sister agencies to resolve the problem amicably.

He also said that those causing the problem are hoodlums seeking to hijack the issue. But they are taking steps toward ensuring that peace returns soonest.

No going back, says MD KAROTA

The MD KAROTA, Baffa Dan’agundi said no going back on the decision.

He said, “if they like they can continue the strike for the next month. You can see how the roads are so clear and flowing very well.

“Therefore there is no going back on the decision.”

Meanwhile, some members of the Union say they have lost confidence in the leadership of the association.

They lamented that “we are worried about the mode of payment because it is not convenient for us. It is time-consuming as you have to queue up to pay through the internet or banking. And this is likely to have an effect on our sales for the day as we might spend the whole day trying to pay this money. On the other hand, our bosses (owner of the tricycle) won’t take that as an excuse when you failed to mean the target because we return we often make.

“So this is our major concern. And we are worried about the situation. And we have no confidence in our leadership,” they said.

The effort to get the leadership of the tricycle operators, Sani Sa’idu Dankoli proved abortive as he was picking calls put to his mobile phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: