My songs preach gospel of freedom ― Paris based singer, Jerry Pay

His kind of music differentiates him from many singers and songwriters in Nigeria’s entertainment space. Despite living in faraway Paris, France with his family, – Pay continues using his music and deep lyrics to promote the heritage and culture of this great nation.

The Ekiti State-born talented and deadlocked singer, Austin-Jerry Adebiyi Akingbolu but artistically known as Jerry Pay recently hosted crème de le crème personalities in the entertainment industry to witness and take part at the listing party of his new six tracks EP project “Sun Beneath The Sea” which also debuted on all social media platforms.

The new EP has other songs like; 9490; Celebrity; Evidence; No One Is Dying and How Do You Know. All these beautiful tracks comprise dancehall, soul, reggae and highlife.

According to Jerry Pay, one of the songs, “Celebrity” is about him, his prophecy and his story. ‘What is the purpose of a celebrity that can’t use his status to fight for the masses? I am a singer, a prophet and a celebrity, my voice, my status as a role model is to fight for the underprivileged. My songs are to preach the gospel of freedom and fight for freedom.’

This new EP Sun Beneath The Sea was released under his management platform; Half Evil Music Monks, Jerry Pay came into the industry years back with his first single “Unfinished”, which has gained a lot of airplay on several radio stations in Nigeria and with no doubt, Jerry Pay has position himself as the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry.

