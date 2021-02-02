My second term won’t be for sleeping, Akeredolu assures Ondo people

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that his second term in office would not be for sleeping but rather to work harder.

Akeredolu said this when he received on a courtesy visit, the Arogbo/Ijaw Traditional Council led by the Agadagba and paramount ruler of Arogbo/Ijaw kingdom, His imperial Majesty Pere Zaccheus Egbunu Doubra.

The governor assured the people of the state that he would hit the ground running immediately after his inauguration for a second term in office.

He promised not to rest on his laurels.

” Our second term is not for us to sleep.

“We will hit the ground running from the day we are sworn in.

“We will work. We have a lot of work to do.”

Akeredolu assured the people of Arogbo/Ijaw in Ese-Odo local government area of the state, that his administration will not neglect them.

He thanked them for the massive support given to him before and during the October 10, 2020 governorship election which led the victory recorded in the area.

”We note your role and the role of your people in our re-election. You did excellently well. It has never happened before. From the record that I have, we didn’t lose any of the wards in your area. We thank you. We will not forget you.

Governor Akeredolu charged the Arogbo/Ijaw people to also look into the possibility of harnessing the potentials in the area for commercial purposes.

Earlier, the Agadagba described the re-election of the Governor as well deserved, adding that it was a landslide victory.

“Your re-election as the governor of this state was well deserved. Your victory was a landslide and we are happy to be part of your success.

The monarch also commiserated with the Governor over the death of some public officers in the government

