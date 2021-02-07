Kindly Share This Story:

The Board of Trustees of IRUKA, established by the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, was inaugurated last Wednesday at the university by the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

The members of the Board of Trustees present at the inauguration were Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, Chairman; Senator Emmanuel Onwe, Vice-Chairman; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo; Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba; Mr Azuka Onwuka; Professor Chukwunonso Ejike, internal member; the Vice-Chancellor of the University and Dr. Onyinye Anne Nwankwo, Secretary.

According to Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, who initiated the think-tank, IRUKA (Centre for the study of the future of the Igbo) was established by the Alex Ekwueme Federal University for the purposes of developing and testing forecasts, plans, strategies and relationship intersections that are focused on the future of the Igbo in a changing world.

READ ALSO:

The appointment of members of the Board of Trustees of IRUKA is for a period of four years.

Duties

Professor Nwajiuba noted that members of the Board of Trustees are to ensure that the centre serves as a fulcrum for the propagation of the Igbo worldview by:

Establishing policies related to the Centre’s goals and objectives; approving the annual budget for the academic programmes set by the Centre; providing platforms for discussing issues relating to the Igbo world in the 21st century.

They are also to ensure good collaboration with some government agencies such as the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to promote the Igbo language, history and culture; create avenues for embarking on partnership programmes for corporate funding and sponsorship/scholarship from non-governmental organisations.

Other duties are ensuring that the Centre is well equipped and properly managed by knowledgeable and proficient members of the University, and periodically reviewing the strategic plans for the mapped out activities of the Centre for each quarter and advise Management on issues relating to the Centre.

Roll call

The inauguration of the Board of Trustees of IRUKA held during the maiden colloquium tagged “Taa Bu Gboo,” was attended by a select group of Igbo stakeholders.

The dignitaries were Prof Uche Azikiwe, wife of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe; Senator Adolphus Nwagbara, former Senate President, and Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, represented by the publicity secretary Uzodimma Okoaro.

Others were Professor Uzodinma Nwala, President, Alaigbo Development Foundation, and guest speaker; Chief Nnia Nwodo; Dr Joe Nworgu, former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Chief Uzodinma Okpara, son of Dr Michael Okpara, former premier of Eastern Region.

The colloquium series provide a framework for harvesting the thoughts of notable thinkers and turning them into cohesive action points for relevant groups and institutions across the globe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: