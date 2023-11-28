Oko community dedicates Civic Centre to late Alex Ekwueme

Alex Ekwueme

Oko community of Anambra State, yesterday promised to dedicate its remodelled Oko Civic Centre to former Vice President late Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the centre on January 5, 2024, will be graced by men and caliber, politicians, business men and those that matters I th society.

Anambra State Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, an ally of the former Vice President, is the Special Guest at the occasion to perform the task of declaring the said Alex Ekwueme Civic Centre, open. To this end, dignitaries from across the country including political associates and family friends of the former VP are expected to witness the epoch making memorial event.

Preparatory to the immortalization of the Statesman, a select group of Oko indigenes, known as Ide Memorial Group, led by Chief Handel Okoli, former Special Assistant to President Obasanjo on Special Duties, had provided the financial resources to transform the community’s Civic Centre into a multi-million, multipurpose center to be named Alex Ekwueme Civic Centre.

Chief Handel Okoli, said the event will be a commemoration of the life and times of the former Vice President, and a major step by the Oko Community to immortalize a man of sterling qualities, who meant everything superlative in the lives and development of the Community and Nigeria in general.

“We came together as brothers and sisters, with the collaboration of Oko Community leadership and put resources together in millions to remodel and modernize the town’s civic centre, to be befitting of the memory of our icon.

“We are proud of what we have done, and we welcome friends to celebrate with us as we dedicate this edifice to this man of many qualities and many achievements”, he said.

Chief Okoli said that a prominent title holder from Nnewi, Chief Sir Ben Okoye (Onwa Nnewi) the Chief Executive Officer of Brass Fertilizer And Petrochemical Company limited, has graciously accepted to chair the momentous event in Oko.

The Oko Community leadership, led by the Igwe of Oko, His Royal Highness, Professor Laz Ekwueme, Eze Ijikala II, Igwe Oko, and the Oko People’s Union, led by Comrade Luke Nweke, are in total collaboration with the Alex Ekwueme Memorial Group, to host guests at

the event which is expected to be carnival-like, and a home coming for Oko indigenes in Nigeria and the diaspora.