Lagos Speaker lauds LASUBEB for positive impact on education sector

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has commended the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) for its positive impact on the state’s education sector.

Obasa gave the commendation when members of the board led by its Chairman, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King paid the speaker a courtesy visit at the Assembly Complex on Friday.

The speaker urged them not to relent as whatever they did now would be a reference point for coming generations in Lagos State and the country.

Obasa noted that LASUBEB remained very important to the lawmakers and the state because of the role the organisation had to play in the lives of school children.

“Let me commend you for the job you have done so far. Thank you for the seriousness you have attached to your assignments and your desire to see to the development of the educational sector in terms of infrastructure.

“I have no doubt in my mind that members of the team will perform especially since the chairman of the board was the chairman of the House Committee on Education while he was here as a legislator.

“This, I think, has given him the leverage to see the nitty-gritty of education in the state and how he can take advantage of the situation to excel,” he said.

Obasa admonished the LASUBEB board not to focus on the benefits of the job since what was more important was the opportunity to serve and write their names in gold.

He prayed for the team to be successful as the board had started well.

Earlier, Alawiye-King had told the speaker that the visit was to further secure their blessing and advice as they carried on with the tasks handed to them by the state government.

