Lagos holds Hub Activation in preparation for EHINGBETI 2021

In preparation for its 8th economic summit, Ehingbeti 2021, the Lagos State government in partnership with Plus Innovation Hub Partners will hold a hub activation for willing participants.

The economic summit which will hold virtually on the 16th and 18th of February is tagged “”For A Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade.”

“The Lagos State government wants to organize a preparatory Hub activation for interested participants,” sources close to the event said.

The hub activation series also doubles as a platform where youths and young adults can address and collaboratively engage key arising matters in society. It will be split into 8 series.

These series tagged ”

‘Unlocking Agricultural Potential to Ensure Food Security and Sustainability, will, however, be hosted virtually by different tech communities and hubs across the State, allowing interested persons to join from their respective locations.

Also, the series will feature seasoned speakers from different fields and works of life who are set to impact the audience significantly.

This particular series will be hosted virtually by Plus Innovation Hub on Thursday 11th of February, 2021.

The event will kick-start at 12noon prompt and will span through the afternoon. Click this link to register: bit.ly/ehingbetechhubs

Some key speakers to grace the event include Michael Ogundare (CEO & Co-Founder, Crop2Cash Ltd), Modupe Oyetoso (CEO, SmartFarm Nigeria), African farmer Mogaji (Chairman, Agric & Agro-allied Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce International, LCCI) all of which will address the subject matter in-depth and the conversation will be moderated by Edward Esene (co-founder and team lead @PlusInnovationHub).

“Supported by corporate entities including Nigeria’s leading technology platform Techuncode, Africa Tech Radio (ATR), Teksightedge Ltd., and Beyond Perception; the activation series promises to be an interesting one,” a statement disclosed.

The forthcoming Ehingbeti summit slated for February 2021 has been tagged “For A Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade. The speakers for this year’s summit are Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Governor of Lagos State), Dr Obafemi Hamzat (Deputy Governor of Lagos State), Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Founder of Silverbird Group), and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Former Minister of Finance).

